Microsoft Unveils New Wave of Titles Heading to Console’s Xbox Game Pass Catalogue

Microsoft has unveiled a brand new wave of titles heading to the console’s version of Xbox Game Pass. Check out the titles making its debut down below:

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for Console

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Kona The Surge 2 – Xbox One X Enhanced Bleeding Edge – Xbox One X Enhanced / Xbox Play Anywhere Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

The new wave of titles will come as a mixed bag filled with a variety of titles of different genres and styles. As usual, when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, the first three titles on the list will be available to play starting on March 19, while the following two will be available on March 24. Microsoft also is running a limited-time promotion that offers Xbox Game Pass ultimate for $1, which is an incredible deal and a real bang for your buck!

In related news, earlier today Microsoft rolled out new details of a brand new perk system included in the Game Pass ultimate. The perks will offer exclusive DLC, in-game content and much more. To read more about Microsoft’s new way of implementing perks, you can all about it here.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited to play these new titles? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire