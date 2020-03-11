PlayStation Blog Releases 9 Helpful Tips for Surviving Nioh 2

Nioh is earned its chops for being a difficult game, following the similar mechanics from developer From Software’s Souls-Borne titles, Nioh brings the fight to a new level. Nioh 2 is going to follow suite, and it will be bringing the difficulty up a level.

If you’re a fan of these difficult, but rewarding titles, then Nioh 2 is going to be for you. With the game releasing later this week, players should be warming up before jumping into the highly anticipated sequel blindly.

Thanks to the PlayStation Blog, they have released a handful of great tips for both newcomers and veterans of the original title. The 9 tips range from weapon style to mastering your Ki; there’s a ton of mechanics involved in Nioh, and if you’re new or just rusty, these tips will no doubt help you not look like a total fool on day one.

Check out the 9 helpful tips for surviving Nioh 2 provided by the PS Blog down below:

1. Choose weapons that suits your style

Nioh 2 offers a wealth of starter weapons to choose from, with your character carrying two from the get-go. Favorites from the original game and its DLCs return, but it’s the new double hatchets and switchglaive that many players will be keen to try. The hatchets allow for swift hacking at your foes, and holding Triangle allows you to toss one of the blades towards distant enemies. The hatchets are relatively weak, but their lightning quick attacks make them a good choice for players who prefer speed over brute force.

Pro tip: Choosing a combo of weapons which offer different approaches to battle is a good place to start. One heavy hitter alongside a faster blade is recommended for those new to the series.

2. Ki is key

Your stamina, or Ki as it’s known, is just as important as your life gauge in Nioh 2. Every dash, dodge and weapon swing depletes it and if you find yourself fully out of Ki, you won’t be able to attack or avoid an incoming blade. The result of this is often a quick death. While Ki will gradually recover over time, the Ki Pulse is your secret to success. After each attack, a blue glow will surround your character. A well-timed tap of R1 when this appears will create a Ki Pulse, causing your stamina to jump significantly. Learning to do this is the key to survival as it allows you to go on the offensive for longer periods.

Pro tip: Running Water: Heaven is a Samurai Skill which allows you to dodge away from an enemy and perform a Ki Pulse at the same time. It’s a game-changer in the middle of battle and is a skill you should aim to unlock as early as possible.

3. Know your stance

Nioh’s protagonist fights in three different stances — high, medium and low — meaning you can use each of your weapons in three ways with a tap of R1 + Triangle, Square or X. Mastering the differences between these is vital to establishing yourself as a true yokai slayer.

Low stance: Holding your blade downwards allows for quicker attacks, this is useful for taking on crawling and slithering yokai

Holding your blade downwards allows for quicker attacks, this is useful for taking on crawling and slithering yokai Mid stance: Swinging towards the body of your enemy allows for medium power attacks. A great all-rounder and good stance to start most skirmishes

Swinging towards the body of your enemy allows for medium power attacks. A great all-rounder and good stance to start most skirmishes High stance: Slamming your weapon down from above, the high stance allows for crushing attacks which are useful for chipping away at the Ki of your opponents. But be warned; miss one of these attacks, and you leave yourself open to the sharp end of your enemies’ blade

Pro tip: With some practice, you’ll learn to change stance mid battle, allowing you to perform a Ki Pulse at the same time and giving you the opportunity to rain continuous blows down on your opponent with lethal results.

4. Embrace your Yokai Abilities

Yokai Abilities are new to Nioh 2, thanks to the half-human-half-yokai protagonist, and offer a fresh advantage in battle. Early in the game, you’ll be introduced to the Burst Counter, activated by pressing R2+Circle. The Counter briefly activates your yokai form and teleports you through your enemy’s attack, leaving a spectre of yourself behind which, if hit by the incoming attack, massively damages your opponents health and ki. Timing is everything with the Counter, but get it right and you’ll be well rewarded.

Pro tip: Watch closely for a red flash around your enemy. This is your signal to activate the Counter and deal some serious health and ki damage.

5. Steal your enemies’ abilities with Soul Cores

Soul Cores are a new item and are dropped by the more powerful yokai you face. Once attuned at a Shrine, the Cores give you the ability to use some of the notable skills of the yokai you stole it from. The first one you’ll come across is taken from the huge ape-like Enki and imbues you with the ability to jump in the air and toss a spear down onto your enemies, dealing massive damage and often turning the tide of battle. Assigned to R2 + Triangle or Square, you can equip two of these skills at a time alongside your Burst Counter.

Pro tip: Your ability to perform yokai abilities is locked to your Anima Gauge, a new gauge which appears as a purple bar below your Ki. This can be replenished by defeating enemies and absorbing other Soul Cores.

6. Learn to use the Yokai Shift

When your Amrita Gauge is full, the ability to activate Yokai Shift opens to you. Press the Triangle + Circle buttons together to complete a full metamorphosis from samurai to yokai. While in this form, you become almost invulnerable and your attack power massively increases. In the early hours of the game, there are three different forms you can take, based on which Guardian Spirit you choose. These allow for differing abilities, so choose wisely based on the enemies you’ll face:

Brute: armed with heavy weapons and the ability to repel attacks, the Brute yokai form swings devastating attacks from close quarters

armed with heavy weapons and the ability to repel attacks, the Brute yokai form swings devastating attacks from close quarters Feral: quick and dangerous, the Feral yokai can dodge enemy attacks while chaining together rapid attack combos

quick and dangerous, the Feral yokai can dodge enemy attacks while chaining together rapid attack combos Phantom: The Phantom Yokai keeps its distance, launching projectiles at its enemies before moving in for close-up attacks

Pro tip: Having trouble taking down a tough opponent? Return to a Shrine to change your Spirit Guardian and try a different approach in your Yokai form.

7. Call for help from beyond the grave

The world of Nioh 2 is littered with the souls of fallen warriors, shown as both red Bloody Graves and blue Benevolent Graves. Activating a Bloody Grave raises a samurai from the earth for you to go head-to-head against, with the chance of gaining some powerful loot if you defeat them, but it won’t be an easy fight. Benevolent Graves, new to Nioh 2, allow you to call on the support of a fallen player’s spectre, who will appear as an NPC and fight alongside you until your mission is over, or they are defeated. You need Ochoko cups to call on an aide, which can be found by defeating souls from Bloody Graves.

Pro tip: Righteous Jasper is a new consumable in Nioh 2 which, when used, creates a Benevolent Grave where you stand. This can be used by other players to call on your spectre for support.

8. Explore the Dark Realm

In Nioh 2, powerful yokai have the ability to drag you into The Dark Realm. Once there, your ki will struggle to recover and yokai will become more powerful. You’ll find chests locked and shrines unusable, making it dangerous for even the most experienced warrior. To escape the Dark Realm, you’ll need to find the yokai who has dragged you in. While they won’t be taken down easily, once defeated, they’ll drop useful loot, and chests and shrines will unlock.

Pro tip: Yokai are more powerful in the Dark Realm, but since the protagonist is half yokai, it might be a good place to test out your new yokai skills…

9. Find inner peace at Shrines

The Shrines you’ll find scattered throughout Nioh 2 offer a brief respite from the challenges of your journey. Pray at them to replenish your health, restock your items and act as a respawn point should you be defeated… But be warned, your departed enemies will be resurrected too. Shrines allow you to use amrita to level up your character and claim blessings from the adorable green Kodama you’ll discover hidden in each level. Offer up an Ochoko cup and you may even be able to summon another player to help you on your quest.

Pro tip: Shrines appear as green dots on your map. You’ll know you’re near when you hear the high-pitched chanting of the Kodama.



In related news, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have released a brand new launch trailer, which prepares players for a challenging fight.

The trailer, which celebrates the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Nioh 2, gives players a brand new look at the game, including new enemy types and locations. The launch trailer also prepares players to expect a challenging fight, as it shows off the varied enemies players can anticipate to square off against in the world of Nioh 2. Check out the brand new launch trailer right here!

Nioh 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to Nioh which released two years ago to high praise for its Souls-inspired combat intertwined engaging storylines. The sequel is set to release on March 13, 2020, on all platforms. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog