WB Games Were Reportedly Going to Announce New Batman Game, Harry Potter RPG, and Rocksteady’s Games Secret Title at E3 2020

E3 2020 was going to be a big year for sure, and with a new report from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier this cancellation pill is going to be harder to swallow.

Reported from the gaming journalist that is known for having inside knowledge, Schreier spilled the beans about WB Games plans for E3 2020. Yes, from the headline it seemed that the publisher had a pretty big year planned out as they were ready to officially reveal the heavily teased WB Montreal Batman title, officially announce the leaked Harry Potter title from a couple years back, as well as finally lift the veil from Rocksteady Game’s secret project.

This would’ve been pretty epic to be honest, however, at this time this is all from Schreier, so don’t be too disappointed if these were all false rumors. But with E3 2020 cancelled, we have to wait and see if WB Games decide to hold a digital experience in replace of E3 2020 similar to what Microsoft and Ubisoft is planning to do.

Check out the tweet form Schreier down below:

More news from me: Warner Bros. Games was planning to do an E3 press conference this year for the first time, to talk about Batman, Harry Potter, and Rocksteady's game among others. Remains to be seen what they'll do now https://t.co/OIry5zgB6p — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

Earlier today, both Microsoft and Ubisoft has announced that they are currently looking into a digital experience in replace of E3 2020. This would be nice for companies to do, if you can’t go to E3, bring E3 to you! Learn more about the digital experiences for E3 20202 right here!

The coronavirus has spread pretty fast and with the cancellations of some of the biggest events of the year is quite concerning. This year was probably going to be a pretty big year for publishers as we are in the year of the upcoming consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, the publishers seem to be looking to replace the event with something digital so let’s not panic to badly.

