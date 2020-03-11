Ubisoft Exploring “Digital Experience” In Replace of E3 2020

E3 2020 has officially been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, this will be the first time in a very long time that the event won’t happen.

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that they were looking into bringing some sort of online event that would replace E3 2020, and it seems that is what is going to happen as Ubisoft shortly after announced the same thing.

Ubisoft has took to Twitter to announce that they are sad about the cancellation of E3 2020, but full support the decision. The tweet states that the publisher is exploring a digital experience for its fans.

Check out the official announcement from Ubisoft down below:

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

Microsoft and Ubisoft are the first to announce that they are still planning to bring some sort of E3 experience to gamers. Sony doesn’t need to worry too much as they announced earlier this year that they won’t be participating at this years event regardless. Perhaps they will have their own live event, similar to Nintendo’s world renowned Directs.

The coronavirus has spread pretty fast and with the cancellations of some of the biggest events of the year is quite concerning. This year was probably going to be a pretty big year for publishers as we are in the year of the upcoming consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, the publishers seem to be looking to replace the event with something digital so let’s not panic to badly.

Are you upset about the cancellation of E3 2020? What were you hoping to see get revealed this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter