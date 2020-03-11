Horizon Zero Dawn Producer Can’t Believe Criticism Over PC Port

It wasn’t too long ago that rumors started to flood in regards to Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to the PC platform. Originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, the thought of moving some exclusives from Sony’s consoles to the PC platform really caused quite a celebration to those that didn’t own a PlayStation 4. However, once the official announcement came out, there was plenty of backlash from those that wish to keep exclusives strictly on the console platform.

We’re sure you stumbled upon the comments online. Some claiming that this is a poor move on Sony, others suggesting that PlayStation consoles are nothing more than a small preview window for a video game before it launches on PC, along with others that took their frustrations out a little too far. In fact, one user showcased a trashed office which is insinuated that the news of the exclusive leaving PlayStation 4 was the reason behind it.

As a result of all this negative attention, one producer behind Horizon Zero Dawn, Sam Sharma decided to vent his own frustrations over the comments on Twitter. Sam can’t believe how so many gamers are upset over this move as he claims that their enjoyment with the game doesn’t change just because a few years later a port was made to allow other gamers to enjoy the title.

How do I facepalm at this when I can’t touch my face because of coronapanic. — Sam Sharma (@s3rioussam) March 11, 2020

While there may be a division on where some gamers stand on the move for Sony moving some exclusives to the PC platform, it’s clear that Sony is still committed to their hardware and we may not see all of the exclusives get ported. It’s tough to say just how many games will make a move from the PlayStation 4 and ported to the PC quite yet, but we could see more follow depending on the success of the Horizon Zero Dawn release.









Source: Twitter