Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Red Band Trailer Shows Off A Darker Take of the Movie

WB has released a new trailer for their highly anticipated video game animated movie — Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge!

The new trailer is a red band one, which means it has no holds barred. The trailer is a little darker provided a more gorey look at the movie. Mortal Kombat is known for breaking bones, and violent fighting mechanics, and from the trailer, we get a lot of that. We see broken bones, sliced limbs, and plenty of blood. This movie is going to be awesome for Mortal Kombat fans!

Check out the red band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge down below:

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge will be releasing on Blu-ray and digital this spring on April 28, 2020. The film will be releasing via Blu-ray combo pack alongside a digital version and a 4K version of the film which will come out the same day. The film is up for pre-order on the WB Shop or you can pick up the film at Target or Best Buy when the release hits.

The cast for Scorpion’s Revenge is pretty stacked as it has plenty of great voice actors. If you’re a fan of animated movies, or want to check out the cast of the upcoming movie, click here!

Source: YouTube