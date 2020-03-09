New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Personal Island Trailer Shows off the Unique Accessories and Decorations Players Can Use

Nintendo is really ramping up the steam for their highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive — Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they have been releasing new trailers, snippets, and gameplay teases for the game as of late.

Today, the company released yet another trailer for the highly anticpated title. However, the trailer is super short, only clocking in at about 30 seconds long, it still gives players that warm feeling the franchise is known for.

New Horizons is all about creating your dream island and with that being said, everyone will be different. The customization from the characters, decorations, and layouts will vary from you and your friends, and the trailer depicts that pretty nicely.

Check out the brand new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer down below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you escape to a world all your own. It’s a place you can create to match your style. So let your imagination run wild… and share it with all your friends! Explore, creative and customize your island paradise anytime

In related news, Nintendo recently held their direct for the highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new direct is now available to watch in full detail, and Nintendo seemed to go all out with the stream. They detailed a ton of new features for the game, and with Animal Crossing fans itching to get their hands on the game, this direct will help ease the pain of waiting, just a little bit. If you’re late to the party no fret, watch the full direct for the upcoming title right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

source: YouTube