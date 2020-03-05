God of War Villain Secret Flips Players Off When Back Is Turned

The reboot of God of War in 2018 released with massive praise by both critics and fans alike. There was a real joy to once again talk the helm of Kratos in a brand new journey, one that focuses on Norse mythology. While the game released a couple of years ago now, there are still plenty of secrets likely tucked away for players to uncover, one of which was just showcased online.

You may be familiar with Lance McDonald’s work, he’s known for hacking several video game titles and showcasing cut content or further exploring an area that wasn’t available to be explored fully, much like the case of the P.T. city. At any rate, the hacker is now focusing his attention on the God of War title and already he has discovered one little bit of footage that wasn’t originally shown in the game.

Absolutely laughing at this, can't wait to see what else is hidden in the game off-camera pic.twitter.com/V3r8dV4gMw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 5, 2020

It turns out that after you first deal with Baldur, Kratos shoves him off a cliff where he seemingly falls to his eternal resting place. However, it’s discovered that the character is actually flipping Kratos off as he falls down out of sight. We’re unsure if this was something that the development studio had intended to showcased but opted not to or if it was simply someone thought would be funny to showcased in the studio.

Now that this small animation was discovered from Lance McDonald, there is plenty of people wondering just what else was tucked away from fans. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see just what is unveiled by the hacker or others that decide to explore through the hidden areas from God of War.

Source: Twitter