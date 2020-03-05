Outer Worlds Patch 1.3 Announced and Coming Soon, Preview Patch Notes Here

Obsidian Entertainment has unveiled that a new patch (1.3) is coming to their RPG title, Outer Worlds later this week.

The new update is set to bring a slew of changes to the game, including the most requested fix, which is the option to make adjustments to font sizes. This fix comes alongside a variety of other game-changing fixes, which is down below for your viewing.

Top Community Requests:

UI Changes

Font Scaling (added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UI)

Ultrawide Support (loading screens & cinematics)

Improved Font Visibility (coloring)

Multi Quest Map Tracking (can see inactive quests on the map and select them)

New Reticle HUD Setting Option “Aiming Only” (ADS or Scoped)

Fixed the Chromatic Aberration Setting not Saving

Gameplay Changes

New Invert “X-Axis” Setting

Added Toggle for Sprinting

Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens

Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk

As of right now, there is no exact release date for the upcoming update, however, developers Obsidian Entertainment has made it clear that it will be arriving later this week. Be sure to check back here at Gameranx for the latest gaming updates for all things Outer Worlds. The update will be made available for all platforms when it releases later this week.

In related news, due to the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed indefinitely. This is unfortunate news, however, taking safety precautions over the release of a video game definitely seems more of a wise decision.

Are you excited about this update? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Outer World Forums