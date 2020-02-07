The Outer Worlds Delayed Indefinitely For Nintendo Switch

The Outer Worlds was a highly anticipated video game from development studio Obsidian Entertainment. This title played out much like their Fallout New Vegas release and while it finally made its way to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, those that were wanting a copy on Nintendo Switch were left out. There was always a plan to bring The Outer Worlds to the Nintendo Switch platform, but it wasn’t going to be released until sometime after the initial launch.

With The Outer Worlds finally launched and development underway for the Nintendo Switch, it was unveiled that the game would see a release in March of this year. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case as publisher Private Division tweeted out that The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch would be delayed indefinitely. This was due to the development team porting the game who are taking time away from the offices.

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

Virtuos are responsible for the Nintendo Switch port but being based in China where the coronavirus has become an outbreak, the studio was forced in delaying the title. This may come to be a disappointment for some fans that were eager to get their hands on a copy of the game, but to make up for it, there will be a change to how The Outer Worlds would release physically.

Initially, the game was going to receive a physical box to purchase with a download code inside. Now the game will be manufactured on cartridge for players to purchase physically if they chose to do so. At the moment, there is no release date attached to the Nintendo Switch platform, but you can pick up the game right now on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Twitter