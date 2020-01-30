The Outer Worlds Launches This March For Nintendo Switch

There were quite a few anticipated video game titles launching in 2019 and among those few were The Outer Worlds. This is was an RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment, who delivered Fallout: New Vegas during last-generation video game consoles. With gameplay acting very similar to Fallout and a storyline that adapted towards the choices players made, there were quite a few day one adopters to the IP.

While Microsoft now owns Obsidian Entertainment, the game released to all of the platforms it was originally intended on including the upcoming release for the Nintendo Switch. This is a game that takes place in the future where players find themselves stuck on a space vessel that was struck off course. Being in cryosleep, the protagonist’s body remains in perfect shape though over a hundred years passed by. Fortunately, you’re saved by a scientist and given a quick lowdown on society today. From there you can continue down a pathway that either aids the scientist’s plans or help the government in his capture.

Citizens of Halcyon! We are proud to announce that we're extending the universe of #TheOuterWorlds to Nintendo Switch on March 6th.



Get ready to play the award-winning RPG on-the-go soon! pic.twitter.com/Qkqlm0i7hY — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) January 30, 2020

Overall, the game released with positive reviews and has even won a few awards last yet. Unfortunately, its a game that Nintendo Switch owners were out of luck in playing last year. Today we’re finally getting word on when the game will see its release on the Nintendo hybrid console. Announced through the official Private Division Twitter account, The Outer Worlds will be launching on March 6, 2020, for the Nintendo Switch. It’s worth noting that the game will be a digital download only with physical boxed editions simply having a code inside for your game download.

If you’re uncertain if this game is for you or not then check out our Before You Buy episode upload down below. Currently, The Outer Worlds can be picked up and enjoyed today for the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 platforms.

Source: Twitter