Media Molecules Releases Surprise Update for Dreams, Check out Full Patch-Notes Here

Media Molecules has announced via twitter that the company has dropped a surprise update for their newly released title, Dreams. Check out the announcement down below.

Surprise! A new update for #DreamsPS4 is live now! 🙌🌟



🎨 A brand new Art Pack

🟢 Online friends indicator

⚒️ Fixes, improvements & more



Take a look at our brand new Welcome Garden Art Pack with this lovely video! #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/EGxL9rT7wy — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) March 4, 2020

As mentioned above, the update came out of left field as no one really anticipated it or expected it in any way. The update is set to bring a slew of changes, however, most notably, a brand new Art Pack, Online Friends Indicator, and other fixes improvement highlight the update. To view the full set of patch notes for update 2.06, you can view it right here.

Players are hard at work replicating their favorite scenes across all media, given the endless creation options Dreams is capable of. The game is so innovative and creative that schools are considering and actively pursuing the idea of using the game as a part of their curriculums. The game was absolutely a big hit on all fronts as journalists around the web loved the game praising it for its endless outcomes and intricate gameplay designs.

Have you picked up Dreams? Let us know in the comments down below what are your thoughts on this title!

Source: Media Molecules Twitter