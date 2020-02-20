Schools Are Requesting The Use Of Dreams In Their Curriculum 

When it comes to making video games, there is a ton of work that goes into the process. It’s not necessarily an easy subject to dive into so it could mean working on an assortment of tools, software, and classes in order to get the full picture on how to make a game. As a result, Media Molecule is changing the game up significantly with the likes of Dreams.

Dreams is a unique video game as its essentially a set of tools that players can use to either create a video game or even film. There’s a learning curve to it, but those that are wanting to dive into video game creation have already found the software to be intuitive and quite helpful when prototyping. In fact, we’ve seen some incredible projects that mimic other fantastic video game titles but with the game still new, we’re likely going to see some truly remarkable creations for other players to enjoy.

When speaking with Metro, Mark Healy from Media Molecule was able to alert readers that there are more than just eager inspiring developers that are wanting to use Dreams. Apparently, several schools and universities have reached out to the studio in order to use Dreams for their curriculum. While certain universities are likely going to dive into other programs, using Dreams is allowing students to quickly prototype a project out.

Because all of the tools are readily available in Dreams, there shouldn’t be too much troubleshooting between various programs. As mentioned, Dreams is currently available right now on the PlayStation 4. If you haven’t decided on if the game is for you or not then we suggest checking out our Before You Buy episode upload down below.

Source: Metro