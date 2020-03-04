Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack 1 Release Two Months Months Early, Watch Trailer Here

Luigi’s Mansion 3’s DLC Multiplayer Pack 1 has shockingly released today, three months earlier than the anticipated release. The DLC dropped alongside a short new exciting trailer, which you can check out down below.

The DLC which was originally slated for April 30, 2020, has hit the market today nearly two months earlier than anticipated. The first of two multiplayer packs arrive with a variety of new in-game items including new costumes for Luigi, a brand new floor theme, and a variety of multiplayer functionalities.

“Something’s lurking in the halls of the ScareScraper, it’s…Groovigi!? A disco-themed outfit for ScareScraper is joined by the Mummigi and The Green Knight costumes in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack 1, which is the first of two packs in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC. Each of these frighteningly fabulous costumes also comes with a matching Floor Theme and themed ghosts. When you aren’t scaling the ScareScraper in style, go head-to-head in the new Tricky Ghost Brawl, Dodge Brawl, and River Bank minigames for ScreamPark! “

Why Nintendo released multiplayer pack 1 early remains unknown, however, fans can never get enough of Luigi’s Mansion 3 so we are definitely not complaining.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack 1 is currently available to purchase now on Nintendo Switch consoles and will cost you $9.99.

Source: Nintendo Youtube