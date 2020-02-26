Doom Eternal Receives its First TV Spot, Watch New Short Trailer Right Here

Bethesda has released a new trailer for their highly anticipated shooter title, DOOM Eternal, and this time its slated for a TV Spot.

With the release date for Doom Eternal closing in, we can expect to see even more trailer for the upcoming game, however, today we are treated to the game’s first TV spot. The trailer is a 30 seconds long, and for the most part showcases the game. It doesn’t go all out crazy, but it shows of the Doom Slayer, a couple of Demons, and the crazy world players will embark to.

Check out the brand new TV Spot trailer for Doom Eternal down below:

Doom Eternal is no doubt one of the most anticipated titles for 2020 and if you’re like me and can’t wait to get your hands on the game, you can keep yourself entertained with some epic preview footage for the game right here! This is where you can watch Doom Eternal run in its native state, complete chaos and craziness!

Doom Eternal is releasing on March 20, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. It’s worth mentioning that Nintendo Switch owners will not be left out though the game port will release later on within the year. Are you excited for the upcoming shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube