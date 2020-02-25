Google Announces Free Titles With Stadia Pro Membership, New Weekly Deals Detailed

Google has taken to their blog post to announce and detail the latest games to join Stadia Pro for the month of March 2020.

Three new games are heading to the service, and those titles are Grid, Steamworld Dig 2, and Steamworld Quest! These games are going to be available starting in March and will be free for those who own the Pro membership tier for Google Stadia.

Similar to Xbox and PlayStation, Google Stadia Pro is a way for the company to release free games for members and keep them entertained while paying a small monthly fee.

Learn more about the three new game heading to Stadia Pro down below:

Prepare to take the pole position in pulse-pounding high-speed motorsports with GRID, including Stadia’s exclusive forty-player Endurance Mode! Then grab two highly acclaimed installments in the SteamWorld universe. Explore the humorous, irreverent, and farcical fantastic card-battling world of SteamWorld Quest, and embark on spectacular subterranean spelunking in the award-winning SteamWorld Dig 2.

As I mentioned above, Google also announced and detailed their weekly deals for Pro members, and if you’re looking for a new game, this sale might be right for you. Thankfully, Google detailed the full list of deals, and you can check them out in full down below:

Meet Spitlings

New this week on the Stadia store is Spitlings, a quirky arcade action game that rewards teamwork and savagely punishes individual failure! To progress through Spitlings challenges, teams of up to four must cooperate in perfect tandem. If one teammate fails, everyone fails. It will take coordination, fast reflexes, and a little luck to overcome the diverse split-second challenges awaiting teams. Spitlings is available First on Stadia, beginning February 25 for $14.99 USD on the Stadia store.

This week’s Stadia Pro deals

Stadia Pro subscribers can also save on a number of games in the Stadia store this week. Use your Stadia Pro discount and for a limited time, grab these at a reduced price.

Borderlands 3 for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $40.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $50.00 USD (40% off)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for $25.00 USD (50% off)

Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)

NBA 2K20 for $19.80 USD (US/CA 67% off)

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition for $26.40 USD (US/CA 67% off)

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition for $33.00 USD (US/CA 67% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for $ 19.80 USD (67% off)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $20.09 USD (33% off)

In related news, Google has announced that they are spreading Stadia to other mobile devices. From tablets, phones, televisions, and computers, Google Stadia was going to provide a means to enjoy AAA video game titles at any given moment.

Since its launch, there were very few limited video game titles that provided a means to enjoy Google Stadia such as the line of Google Pixel smartphones. Now Google is finally opening up the Stadia platform to be featured on other Android devices. Check out the new list of mobile devices that Google Stadia will be available on going forward right here!

With Google Stadia’s new free games for the month of March 2020 officially announced, which game is your most anticipated game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Google