Microsoft Announces Free Games of the Month for March 2020; Includes Batman: The Enemy Within, Sonic Generations and More

Microsoft has announced and detailed the latest free titles of the month for subscribers to Games With Gold on Xbox One!

The upcoming month, March 2020, seems to be a good month as gamers will be treated to a slew of great titles, however, the highlighted title is no doubt Telltale’s epic Batman story – -The Enemy Within! If you’re a fan of Batman or Telltale’s episodic storytelling, this game will be definitely for you, but if its not your style no worries as there’s a couple of other great games such as Sonic Generations and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2.

Check out the list of free games coming to Games With Gold March 2020 down below, as well as a little description of the games provided by Microsoft:

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season ($14.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($14.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One Shantae: Half-Genie Hero ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Sonic Generations ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Return to the streets of Gotham and punish the criminal element in Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. As both Batman and Bruce Wayne, you’ll need to navigate uneasy alliances while undertaking a perilous series of deceptions. With the return of the Riddler to terrorize the city, and an even larger threat on the horizon, how deep into the darkness will Batman descend?

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

There’s a mysterious crime spree sweeping Sequin Land, and only Shantae can save the day! In this beautifully rendered 2-D platformer, send monsters flying using Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack or transform into powerful creatures using her magical Belly Dance. Defeat the masterminds behind each caper and faceoff against her ultimate nemesis, the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Dracula returns once again in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Weakened and yearning for release after centuries of sleep, help Dracula return to his famous castle to regain his old powers to defeat Satan. Taking place in both medieval and modern times, the final dramatic showdown between good and evil begins, in this epic open-world adventure.

Sonic Generations

Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos in Sonic Generations. Thrown back in time by a mysterious new power, interact with some very familiar characters from the past including a younger version of himself! With this thrilling team-up, save their friends, defeat their enemies and discover who is behind this diabolical deed.

In related news, Microsoft recently detailed the latest batch of titles that are heading towards their subscription-based membership — Xbox Game Pass. The new games are pretty grate, and if you’re a member and in need of a new game to play, you might want to check out the newly announced titles right here!

With Microsoft’s new free games with gold titles officially announced, which game is your most anticpated game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Microsoft