Microsoft Brings New Xbox Game Pass Titles to PC in February 2020

Microsoft took to their blog to announce some exciting new games for their subscription-based program — Xbox Game Pass.

They announced new titles for both the Xbox console platform and the PC platform, and while they are similar titles, they do contain some differences. Xbox Game Pass was originally only available on the Xbox One console, however, Microsoft wanted to expand the succesful prgooram to PC and its a hit.

However, if you’re a member on PC, the games will be slightly different then they are on Xbox One. This months titles include Final Fantasy 15, Death’s Gambit, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. These are amazing games for the subscription based program.

Learn more about the new games heading to Xbox Games Pass down below:

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Final Fantasy XV



The Final Fantasy series is making its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC starting on February 6 with Final Fantasy XV! The highly anticipated next installment in the legendary series that defined storytelling and adventure in video games. Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware. Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality.

Death’s Gambit ([email protected])



The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon in this challenging 2D action platformer with deep RPG elements. As Death’s right hand, challenge the undying guardians of the realm and endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls. But what reward awaits a faithful servant of Death?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood



19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action. Team up with a friend or play alone to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance in the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date.

For those who may be unaware, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a subscription Netflix style service. Players will pay a monthly fee in order to download and enjoy these video game titles.

While it was originally an Xbox One only subscription service, players can enjoy Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass on the PC platform as well. For just $9.99, players will receive plenty of content to enjoy and know that there are always more video game titles being added to the service.

