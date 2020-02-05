Media Molecule’s Dreams Will Release A Couple of Days Ahead Official Launch for Early Access Users; Full Patch Notes Detailed

Media Molecule’s highly anticipated creative title, Dreams, is almost set to officially launch out of early access and with that, some new updates are on the way!

The developers took to the PlayStation Blog to announce in addition to a slew of new updates heading towards the game, that users who were early adopters of Dreams will received the official game a couple of days ahead of its official release! Yes, if you own early access version of Dreams, you will be treated to the full game on February 11th, instead of the 14th.

You will be treated to the new content drop that will launch alongside the official release of the game which will include a full feature film, new creator kits, and much more!

Check out the full set of patch notes and new additions making there way to Dreams this upcoming week down below:

Content

We’re releasing Art’s Dream!

This feature film length adventure follows former jazz musician Art as he dreams about his life, past and present, and realizes he needs to make amends with his fellow bandmates.

The journey takes him through a series of dream-like situations involving him and a whole cast of wonderful fantasy characters, such as D-Bug, a helpful little robot with an electric personality and Frances, a hammer wielding teddy bear. Will he get his shot at redemption, or will his dreams become nightmares?

New Creator Kits

You’ll also get access to the Art’s Dream creation kits, allowing you to make your own dreams with our noir, sci-fi, and fantasy creations. There are also two new kits to use in DreamShaping and your Homespaces:

Welcome Home

Ancient Temple

New Homespace Introduction

You’ll also find a new intro to the homespace area and quite a few new tutorials and how-to videos in the Workshop!

Updated UI

The UI we implemented for DreamSurfing is also a significant update coming to DreamShaping which should make it easier to find content and collections to create with.

Creation

Now, we know our voracious creators in Early Access are dying to know what’s changed in the tools.

We’ve added better thermometer tools (level analysis and heatmaps), camera bookmarks and a whole new control scheme that uses left and right sticks, not the motion sensor function, for players who prefer that option.

We’ve also done a lot under the hood – our best guess for how many changes have been made between the start of Early Access and now is… well… 18,000?!

We’ve deployed bug fixes (much of it based on your feedback, thank you!) and added polish across the game as well as a host of smaller changes.

In related news, Media Molecule held their first annual IMPY awards for Dreams. There is a bunch of categories and winners to filter through from categories such as most helpful dreamer, best character design, best visuals, and much much more! If you’re interesting seeing who won, check out the full post right here!

Dreams is set to release officially on February 14th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you excited to jump into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog