Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy 15, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and More for Console Users

Microsoft took to their blog to announce some exciting new games for their subscription-based program — Xbox Game Pass.

Yes, late last month Microsoft teased that the upcoming month was going to be epic and they managed to deliver on the promise as the new games are some amazing ones! The highlighted game for the month of February 2020 is no doubt Square Enix’s epic JRPG title — Final Fantasy 15! If you have yet to get around to playing the game, there’s really no excuse no more. There are a couple of more games to choose from too, but I’ll let Microsoft detail them.

Check out the new additions heading towards Xbox Game Pass this month for Consoles down below:

February 6

Final Fantasy XV



The Final Fantasy series is making its way to Xbox Game Pass starting on February 6 with Final Fantasy XV! Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality. Experience this acclaimed installment in the legendary series that has defined storytelling and adventure in video games for decades.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood



With the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date, explore a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs and plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime. Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.

February 13

Death Squared ([email protected])



Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying. Guide robots to color-coded goals while avoiding deadly traps and hazards. Players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together in this co-op puzzle game for one, two, or four players – best enjoyed with your friends and family with – featuring both a single-player, co-op campaign, and party mode.

In related news, Microsoft also detailed the new titles heading towards the Xbox Game Pass PC portion. The games are a welcomed new addition to the program, and if you’re looking for new games to play, you’ll have some stored in your library. Learn more about the games heading to PC’s Xbox Game Pass program right here!

For those who may be unaware, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a subscription Netflix style service. Players will pay a monthly fee in order to download and enjoy these video game titles.

While it was originally an Xbox One only subscription service, players can enjoy Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass on the PC platform as well. For just $9.99, players will receive plenty of content to enjoy and know that there are always more video game titles being added to the service.

Are you excited with the new games announced for Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Microsoft