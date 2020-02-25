Respawn Entertainment’s Drew McCoy Stepping Down

Respawn Entertainment has become a massive studio to reckon with. Back in 2010, the studio was first created by a few members that took their leave from Infinity Ward. As a result, the development team has tossed out several hits with the likes of Titanfall, Apex Legends and most recently, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now it looks like the studio has lost one of their members.

Drew McCoy was one of the founding members at the studio and has worked on its projects over the years. For instance, he was the executive producer behind Apex Legends, which took a risky move by being a surprise launch in 2019. With no press and teases, the game dropped and became a big hit, something that Drew McCoy and the rest of the studio was likely banking on when it came to the IP.

Now announced through his official Twitter account, Drew McCoy, alerted his followers that after working with the studio for the past ten years, he would be stepping away. There wasn’t any indication as to where the developer would be moving onto next nor did he expand on his reason to step away from Respawn Entertainment, to begin with.

At any rate, it doesn’t look like Drew would be stepping away from the gaming industry permanently. In the follow-up tweet to his departure announcement, Drew alerted his fans that he wouldn’t be able to stay away from games for long.

Today marks the start of a new adventure for me. I will absolutely cherish the last 10 years I spent helping start Respawn and ship some awesome games alongside amazing people. I'll miss the people the most – the daily arguments, successes, failures, and everything inbetween. 1/2 — Drew McCoy (@DKo5) February 24, 2020

When it comes to Respawn Entertainment, it was recently announced that the studio worked on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to showcase that they could do more than just FPS video games. Unfortunately, we don’t know just what else is coming out from the studio next, but they are continuing to update their free-to-play title, Apex Legends. Perhaps we’ll see the studio continue making new risks with other genres after their success with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Source: Twitter