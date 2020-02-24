Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Editions Are Quickly Selling Out
There are a few big-name titles that are coming out this year that has plenty of hype building up behind it. One of those games is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming release, Cyberpunk 2077. We’ve been watching this game for a good while now and the hype is only building for the release of this title. While the game has been delayed, there is still only a limited supply of collector’s editions of the title.
So far those within the United States, it looks like there are only two platforms available for a collector’s edition unless you opt to pay a premium through a reseller. The normal stock price for a unit is $249.99 where you can still find units available for the PlayStation 4 at GameStop. Likewise, on the Xbox One, you can pre-order through Walmart and GameStop.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
- Collector’s Edition Box
- V In Action Statue
- Case With Game Discs
- World Compendium
- Postcards From night City
- Map of Night City
- Stickers
- Sticker Bomb Set
- Metal Pin Set
- A Guide To Night City
- Quadra V-Tech Metal Keychain
- Hardcover Art Book
- Digital Game Soundtrack
- Digital Art Booklet
- Digital 2020 Sourcebook
- Digital Wallpapers
- Collectible Steelbook
- Patches
In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it was confirmed that CD Projekt Red will be taking advantage of the newly announced Microsoft Smart Delivery feature. Microsoft announced Smart Delivery earlier this morning which would allow consumers to purchase one copy of a game that would work for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.