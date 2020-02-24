Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Editions Are Quickly Selling Out

There are a few big-name titles that are coming out this year that has plenty of hype building up behind it. One of those games is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming release, Cyberpunk 2077. We’ve been watching this game for a good while now and the hype is only building for the release of this title. While the game has been delayed, there is still only a limited supply of collector’s editions of the title.

So far those within the United States, it looks like there are only two platforms available for a collector’s edition unless you opt to pay a premium through a reseller. The normal stock price for a unit is $249.99 where you can still find units available for the PlayStation 4 at GameStop. Likewise, on the Xbox One, you can pre-order through Walmart and GameStop.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Edition Box

V In Action Statue

Case With Game Discs

World Compendium

Postcards From night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

Sticker Bomb Set

Metal Pin Set

A Guide To Night City

Quadra V-Tech Metal Keychain

Hardcover Art Book

Digital Game Soundtrack

Digital Art Booklet

Digital 2020 Sourcebook

Digital Wallpapers

Collectible Steelbook

Patches

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it was confirmed that CD Projekt Red will be taking advantage of the newly announced Microsoft Smart Delivery feature. Microsoft announced Smart Delivery earlier this morning which would allow consumers to purchase one copy of a game that would work for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.









