A New Female Demon Is Coming To Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming in 2020 and possibly one of the biggest to launch early this year. With a new fan base eager to enjoy a new installment after the 2016 reboot, there’s plenty of ways developers are helping keep the hype up prior to release. One of the latest is a new small teaser of a new demonic creature you’ll have to face against and apparently its a female.

As mentioned, 2016 saw the release of a reboot to the Doom franchise and with it came a new wave of gamers to the series along with veterans. With the game slated to release in March, we don’t have much of a wait before we can get our hands on the game. Of course, since then we have had plenty of new reveals for Doom Eternal such as the hub world. Now a new teaser that was showcased on the official PlayStation Twitter account unveiled the Whiplash.

Whiplash is a brand new demon that has a snake-like body with a chain whip-like attack. This teaser only showcases one attack so we’re waiting a bit longer before we see if there are any other move sets in Whiplash. Interestingly enough, there was plenty of interest online as this is apparently the first female demon at least confirmed by Sony. With that said, I’m not necessarily sure if it matters much about the genders for the demons.

At any rate, Doom Eternal takes place after the events of the 2016 Doom where a demonic invasion has hit Earth. With Doom Slayer humanity’s last line of defense, players are once again going against the odds a ridding hell from Earth. Doom Eternal will be launching on March 20, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It’s worth noting that the Nintendo Switch platform will release at some point later this year.

Meet Whiplash. Introduced in Doom Eternal, this slithering, chain-lashing foe is the series' first female demon. Hits PS4 March 20: https://t.co/Z7QfbKiLbZ pic.twitter.com/aTw1EZuCz1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 16, 2020

