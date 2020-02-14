Sony Full Lineup of Playable Games at PAX East 2020 Include DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Much More

Sony has detailed their full lineup of playable games for PAX East 2020, and it is filled with the brim with awesomeness!

We already knew that Naughty Dog would be bringing their highly anticipated title, The Last of Us Part 2, thanks to their bombshell of news the other day. But now we got some more additions to the playable titles at this year’s gaming convention.

If you’re attending, you’ll be happy to hear that there is some good games to get your hands on including DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, One Punch Man, MLB The Show 20, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and so many more. The games are also extended into the PSVR platform!

Check out the full list of games that will be present thanks to PlayStation down below:

PlayStation 4 Games

Below (Capybara Games)

Cloudpunk (Merge Games / Ion Lands)

Doom Eternal (Bethesda Softworks / id Software)

Dreams (Booth #18003) (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Media Molecule)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

The Last of Us Part II (Booth #10047) (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

MLB The Show 20 (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE San Diego Studio)

Mosaic (Raw Fury / Krillbite Studio)

Moving Out (Team17 / SMG Studio / Devm Games)

Nioh 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco / Spike Chunsoft)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (Sony Interactive Entertainment / IllFonic)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Perfect World Entertainment / Gunfire Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Trials of Mana (Square Enix)

Zombie Army 4 (Rebellion)

PlayStation VR Games

Gorn (Devolver Digital / Free Lives)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Camouflaj)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Pixel Ripped 1995 (Arvore Immersive Games)

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games)

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (Grounding, Inc.)

In related news, Sony and developer Naughty Dog recently announced that The Last of Us Part 2 will be coming to PAX East 2020. However, they then went into a ton of new details about the game’s release including a restock of the Ellie Edition, free dynamic PS4 theme, and much more. Learn more about the The Last of Us Part 2 right here!

PAX East 2020 seems to be stacked with some awesome playable games, ranging from PlayStation exclusives to highly anticipated shooters. Are you planning to go to this year’s gaming convention? Let us know in the comments below and let us know which game is your most anticipated title!

Source: Gematsu