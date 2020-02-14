Square Enix Releases Opening Movie for Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Square Enix has brought their own present this Valentine’s Days as the publisher released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake!

The new trailer serves to showcase the opening movie for the remade title, and if you’re a fan of the game, or franchise, you’re going to blown away by the redesigned graphics. I played FF7 a little bit back in the day, but with this new trailer, and upcoming release date creeping up on us, I would like to go back and play some more!

Check out the brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which showcases the opening movie for the game down below:

In related news, Square Enix recently released another trailer for the highly anticipated game, which focuses on the title’s most iconic moments.

The brand new trailer was released in order to celebrate the 23rd-anniversary date of when the original Final Fantasy VII title launched. This new trailer features the song Hollow by Nobuo Uematsu and throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of the game including some iconic moments like Cloud posing in a dress. Check out the latest FF7 Remake trailer right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. are you excited for the upcoming game? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube