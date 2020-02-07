Rumor: WB Games Montreal Batman Title is a “Soft Reboot”, Set to Launch Fall 2020

WB Games Montreal has been keeping news for their upcoming Batman title under lock and key, but sources close to Geeks World Collide have an insider scoop discussing the highly anticipated title.

As you read from the title, sources close to GWW state that the upcoming Batman title will launch this Fall and will be a soft reboot. This soft reboot means that it will not be connected to the Rocksteady titles — Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Akham Knight.

They also note that the Batman game will be part of a larger DC universe with a Superman game in development, however, Rocksteady is reported to not be working on it. This would make sense to soft reboot this upcoming Batman title, as Arkham Knight kind of ended with a definitive conclusion. With this reboot, the developers have the freedom to let their creative juices flow, and if a larger DC universe is at work, this could be bigger than any one expected.

However, I should note, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. These are nice rumors to believe, but until WB Games announce it officially keep your expectations in check. They’ve been quiet for sometime, but with the occasional tease, a full reveal should be soon enough.

WB Games Montreal have been in the news for quite some time now and with the official tease starting in late 2019, perhaps a full announcement is imminent. What are you hoping to see from WB Games? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Geeks World Collide