Year 4 of For Honor Introduces Players to a Battle Pass System, Preview Cosmetics Here

As For Honor enters its fourth year, Ubisoft will be introducing players to a battle pass system.

A new trailer that previews all the new cosmetic items has been released and is available for your viewing down below.

As mentioned above, the trailer is all about the new battle pass content and season. Fans will get a good idea of what to expect of the new battle pass system after viewing the trailer. The battle pass is set to bring a slew of cosmetic items including new emotes, skins, weapons and much more.

UNIQUE SEASONAL REWARDS

The heroes of Wyverndale are often seen as the first defenders of peace in Heathmoor. Weapons, symbols and tapestries were recreated in their honor. Bring your customization to a whole new level with 100 Tiers of rewards for all heroes! Available during the For Honor Y4S1: Hope only.

The Battle Pass season 1 is currently available now in For Honor. Like most Battle Pass models, there will be a free tier and a premium tier, one which you will have to pay in order to gain access to the content.

For Honor enters its fourth year and Ubisoft can be proud of the current state of the game. After years, fans are still playing and enjoying all that the game has to offer. From the combat physics to the vast scale battles, For Honor stood the test of time and proved to be a unique take on the multiplayer scene.

Source: Ubisoft