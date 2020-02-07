PlayStation Details the Top Downloads for January 2020; GTA V and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Take Top Spots

Justin Massongill content communications manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to release some interesting information regarding the month of January 2020.

If you didn’t know, Sony usually details the top downloads of the month and nothing has changed for 2020 as they have detailed the past month. And some of the games might catch you be surprise, as the number one download of the past month is Rockstar Games epic title, Grand Theft Auto V. The game is creeping up there in age, but regardless, gamers are still showing it some love.

Bandai Namco’s recently released RPG title — Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes spot number three while Activision’s multiplayer shooter — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sits comfortably at spot two. The list details top downloads for PS4, PS VR, Free to Play, and DLC/ expansions.

Check out the full set of top downloaded titles for PlayStation users in the month of January 2020 down below:

PS4 Games 1 Grand Theft Auto V 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 5 STAR WARS Battlefront II 6 Madden NFL 20 7 Minecraft 8 EA SPORTS UFC 3 9 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 10 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 11 NBA 2K20 12 God of War 13 Need for Speed Heat 14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 16 Rocket League 17 RESIDENT EVIL 2 18 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 19 Need for Speed Payback 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 SUPERHOT VR 3 Job Simulator 4 Arizona Sunshine 5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 DOOM VFR 8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 9 Vacation Simulator 10 Drunkn Bar Fight

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Darwin Project 3 Cuisine Royale 4 Apex Legends 5 Brawlhalla 6 Dauntless 7 WARFRAME 8 Paladins 9 DC Universe Online 10 H1Z1: Battle Royale

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 2 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind 3 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack 4 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 5 STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 6 Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack 7 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 8 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video 9 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle 10 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

With January 2020 officially done, what new games did you download this past month? What games are you looking for in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog