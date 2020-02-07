PlayStation Details the Top Downloads for January 2020; GTA V and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Take Top Spots

Justin Massongill content communications manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to release some interesting information regarding the month of January 2020.

If you didn’t know, Sony usually details the top downloads of the month and nothing has changed for 2020 as they have detailed the past month. And some of the games might catch you be surprise, as the number one download of the past month is Rockstar Games epic title, Grand Theft Auto V. The game is creeping up there in age, but regardless, gamers are still showing it some love.

Bandai Namco’s recently released RPG title — Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes spot number three while Activision’s multiplayer shooter — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sits comfortably at spot two. The list details top downloads for PS4, PS VR, Free to Play, and DLC/ expansions.

Check out the full set of top downloaded titles for PlayStation users in the month of January 2020 down below:

PS4 Games
1Grand Theft Auto V
2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
4The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
5STAR WARS Battlefront II
6Madden NFL 20
7Minecraft
8EA SPORTS UFC 3
9STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
10PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
11NBA 2K20
12God of War
13Need for Speed Heat
14TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
15Red Dead Redemption 2
16Rocket League
17RESIDENT EVIL 2
18The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
19Need for Speed Payback
20Marvel’s Spider-Man
PS VR Games
1Beat Saber
2SUPERHOT VR
3Job Simulator
4Arizona Sunshine
5Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
6Creed: Rise to Glory
7DOOM VFR
8The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
9Vacation Simulator
10Drunkn Bar Fight
Free-to-Play Games
1Fortnite
2Darwin Project
3Cuisine Royale
4Apex Legends
5Brawlhalla
6Dauntless
7WARFRAME
8Paladins
9DC Universe Online
10H1Z1: Battle Royale
DLC and Expansions
1Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
2KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
3Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
4GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
5STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
6Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
7Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
8KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
9Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
10Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

In related news, Sony held a poll for PlayStation users to cast their vote for the best title to release in the month of January 2020. There was a lot of great games to kick off 2020, but there is one that fans loved. Find out who is the fans choice for best game of January 2020 right here!

With January 2020 officially done, what new games did you download this past month? What games are you looking for in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog