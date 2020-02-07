Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Voted January’s Best New Game for PlayStation 4

Every month the PlayStation Blog opens up a poll for the readers to cast their vote for the best new released game of that spefici month.

January 2020 was a pretty good month for gamers, but there can only be one winner and it seems that the fans have voted for Bandai Namco and Cyberconnect2’s epic RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

Yes, the critically acclaimed RPG title won January’s Best New Game and it deserves it. The game has players relieving the epic moments of the Dragon Ball Z franchise and with the immense amount of action, storytelling, and gameplay mechanics, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot managed to deliver on a lot of those fronts.

After a few years in the ol’ hyperbolic time chamber, Goku has emerged with more than 50% of your votes, making Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot your Players’ Choice winner for January 2020! Congrats to Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2 on the win!

In related news, Justin Massongill content communications manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to release some interesting information regarding the month of January 2020. If you want to see the top downloads of the month for January 2020, click here!

Source: PS Blog