Numskull Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks Second Wave Features DOOM Eternal, Last of Us, and A Lot More

Numskull is a company that is known for creating some awesome collectibles for gamers and pop culture enthusiasts, and one of their big hits are the Tubbz!

If you haven’t heard of the Tubbz wave for Numskull, its basically cute little ducks that cosplay as characters from well known video games, movies, or TV shows. The company announced the second wave of Tubbz and to be honest, the list of characters are pretty amazing! We have characters from Resident Evil 2, DOOM Eternal, The Last of Us, Skyrim, Crash Bandicoot, and so many more,I can’t list them all!

The ducks retail for about $13, and if you’re looking to secure them, pre-orders are available for Wave right now. Click here to pre-order!

Check out some of these cosplaying duck collectibles down below:

Learn more about Numskull’s Tubbz down below:

Featuring cute, recognisable designs, these high-quality figurines feature individual poses to suit their characters and each come packaged in a stackable box with a unique bathtub-shaped display stand! Fans around the world have loved collecting Batman, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Street Fighter, Ghostbusters, and more; with 5 sets announced today as the first of many for 2020, there’s even more for anyone and everyone to collect. The new line-up includes: Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic, Dr. Eggman Street Fighter (wave 2): Guile, E. Honda DOOM: DOOM Slayer, Imp, Marauder, Hell Knight The Last of Us: Ellie, Joel, Tess, The Clicker Resident Evil: Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield

With the second wave of Numskull’s collectible Tubbz now available to pre-order, which ones would you want to pick up? Are you a collector? My favorites are Crash Bandicoot, The Last of Us, and Resident Evil 2,but let us know in the comments below on your favorites!

Source: Numskull via Twinfinte