Nioh 2 Game Length Will Be Similar To First Game

Nioh 2 is coming out soon from the development group Team Ninja. It’s a game that will act as a prequel to the first installment rather than being a continuation. If you’re eager to get your hands on a copy of the game, chances are you may be wondering just how long this game will take you to complete. Well, if you played the original Nioh then you should see about the same game length in the upcoming sequel.

In Nioh 2 players follow a rogue mercenary that has been tasked in tracking down the Yokai in the Mino Province. However, you’re not a full-blooded human, but instead, a being that has mixed Yoaki blood making the protagonist part of the demon monster. The overall journey follows players across new environments while battling against all sorts of enemies. Likewise, this may be a lengthy RPG experience as it took the game producer over 50 hours to complete.

Speaking to GameSpot, the producer behind the game Fumihiko Yasuda, was able to confirm that the game will have about the same amount of missions as the first game. Likewise, you can expect the same game length between both titles. When playing the game this past month, Fumihiko explained how it took him 55 hours to complete. Of course, that may change between players depending on their skill level or if they take time to explore the area before progressing forward.

“So the number of the main missions is about the same,” said Yasuda. “It’s lengthwise about the same as Nioh 1, but when we looked at how long it took for the players to complete Nioh 1, it depended on the player, how good they were, how they played it, etc. So it’s hard to say, but when I played the game this past January, it took me 55 hours.”

This may be a delight for fans that want a lengthy game to enjoy, but for fans that may not be necessarily interested in Nioh 2 may be in a treat soon. In the same interview, it seems that the development team may go back to its roots and deliver a brand new Ninja Gaiden game in the near future. As for when you can pick up Nioh 2, the game will be available on March 13, 2020, for the PlayStation 4.









Source: Gamespot