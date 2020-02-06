Reliable Insider Leaks Two Games Ubisoft Will Be Announcing Later This Year

Ubisoft has a massive collection of video game titles, there are a ton of franchises that the studio is working on but over the years there is at least one game that fans have been yearning for. Splinter Cell has been teased and hinted at by Ubisoft for quite a while, but nothing official has been released at the moment to confirm it’s in development. Now two insiders who have been reliable with leaks have started to talk about what’s coming out from the company.

It all started with Shinobi602 alerted fans that Ubisoft will have five video game titles coming out between April of this year and March of 2021. During an earnings call, Ubisoft revealed the three video game titles already announced prior which are Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and lastly, Rainbow 6: Quarantine are all still on schedule. However, they stopped from spreading the news on what the other two video game titles were other than it would be new installments to their biggest franchises.

As a result, there would be some interested in knowing if they would finally get a new Splinter Cell installment, but that’s apparently not the case according to Jason Schreier. Jason has been known for delivering reliable leaks and inside news from the industry. Responding to Shinobi602, Jason revealed that the games would be from the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises.

Unfortunately, no information was given out about the two video game titles and it’s likely both being kept away from the public eye until E3 of this year. Both franchises are certainly big and it’s not shocking to see new installments released, but it is unfortunate that we’re not going to see a new Splinter Cell.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

Source: Twitter