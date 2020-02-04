Castlevania Season 3 On Netflix Releases This March

Castlevania has been quite a successful hit on the Netflix streaming service. The animated adaptation keeps the mature feeling and tone of the video game franchise and the series has brought in a new wave of fans. Whether you’re a veteran of the video game franchise or a newcomer, there are also enough viewers tuning into the series when each season drops on Netflix that is allowing the production to continue on.

We won’t spoil anything from the series in case you haven’t watched the previous season yet, but Netflix has finally unveiled just when season 3 will be available. Announced through the official Netflix Twitter account that alerts followers of what is coming out from the service next. According to the Twitter post, viewers will get a chance to enjoy the next season on March 5, 2020.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get anything in terms of what to expect from the newest season other than more mystery, murder, mayhem, and of course vampires. Fortunately, we don’t have too long of a wait to enjoy the latest season. With that said, there does seem to be another video game focused franchise in the works for Netflix.

Rumors have been circulating online that Netflix has a Resident Evil franchise that would be unique compared to the video game series along with the blockbuster movie franchise. If these rumors are to be believed, then a Resident Evil production will begin later this year in South Africa, but nothing official has been stated by Netflix at the moment.

Source: Twitter