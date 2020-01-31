Nintendo Announces Adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons Themed-Console, Pre-Order Now Available

Nintendo took to Twitter today to bring exciting news for Animal Crossing fans!

Yes, Nintendo announced a brand new adorable Nintendo Switch console themed after the highly anticipated title — Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The console will come with a custom design on the back, a special Nintendo switch dock, and two unique joy-con controllers! The system is now available to pre-order and will cost you $299.99.

Check out the official announcement of the new adorable Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing system down below:

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

In related news, Animal Crossing was hyped up by fans after it’s initial reveal during E3 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. This new main installment to the franchise was set to launch but Nintendo ultimately made the decision to delay the game. According to Nintendo, the development team needed more time to get everything just right before its ready to be shipped out for the public to enjoy. Make sure to check out the latest E3 2019 trailer for the game right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise? Planning on picking up the new themed console? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter