ESA Hypes Up E3 2020 For Fans That Attend

E3 is a big event each year for the video game industry. For journalists that cover the event, it’s a week of content coming out from developers and publishers with their latest video game news. However, E3 has been changing over the past few years. Nintendo was first to drop the event in terms of holding an actual press conference and instead have focused on digital uploads known as Nintendo Directs. Then we’ve been seeing other big names drop the event such as Sony with the lack of PlayStation focused conference.

That trend is following over to this year with Sony once again dropping the event. Likewise, The Entertainment Software Association, otherwise known as ESA, has been throwing out ideas on how to change E3. While originally, E3 was a means for publishers and developers to alert media of the software or hardware that will soon hit the market, it’s become somewhat of a non-needed expo. With the internet, publishers and developers can both alert fans of what’s to come from them in the future much like the means of a Nintendo Direct.

As a result, the ESA seems to be focusing on turning E3 away from a press event and instead turn it into a celebration for the video game industry for fans to enjoy. Now a new post from the ESA is aiming to hype the event by telling fans that E3 2020 will be full of new creative partners, fun floor experiences, and surprise guests.

While E3 is always home to different media partners and celebrities that enjoy video games to announce new titles or play competitive matches, perhaps we’re going to see more hands-on experiences for fans. As a result, could we see this year as a real big transition year for E3? We’ll simply have to wait and see just what E3 holds later this year.

Source: ESA