NFL Skins Return to Fortnite In Celebration of Super Bowl Weekend

Epic Games have taken to their blog to announce and detail the return of the NFL Skins to their wildly successful battle royale title, Fortnite!

Yes, the NFL skins have returned, and if you missed them the first round, then this is your time to make amends. Thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, the skins are back and in full force.

This weekend, Sunday February 2nd, the Super Bowl will commence. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers will scare off, but in the mean time, we can play Fortnite, in some snazzy NFL skins!

Check out the official announcement from Epic Games down below:

As you countdown to Super Bowl Sunday kickoff, there’s no better way to get ready than dropping into Fortnite. Starting January 30 and running through Super Bowl Sunday, Team Rumble is now a gridiron clash between the teams hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy: the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. If variations of Red and Gold aren’t your thing, starting on January 30th, you can get a head start on your off-season training with the return of the NFL Outfits to the Item Shop. Whether you rep the Silver and Black, Honolulu Blue, or another team’s iconic colors, all 32 NFL teams are unlocked when you snag the Outfit.

In related news, Epic Games have announced a new contest for users to participate in and this one will allow them to become immortalized into the game, by allowing them to submit their very own emote dance!

Yes, if you’re a Fortnite player you know that emotes are a big deal, there as big as the skins; and as there plenty of great ones to choose from, Epic Games are opening the gates for the fans to create some of their own! If you have a dance emote idea for Fortnite, all you have to do is record a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your submission on TikTok using the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. Learn more right here!

Fortnite is now available to download for free on all platforms. Are you planning on submiting your emote to the contest? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Epic Games