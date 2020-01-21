Fortnite x Tik Tok Dance Challenge Allows Users to Submit Their Own Emotes, Contest Ends January 24

Epic Games have announced a new contest for users to participate in and this one will allow them to become immortalized into the game, by allowing them to submit their very own emote dance!

Yes, if you’re a Fortnite player you know that emotes are a big deal, there as big as the skins; and as there plenty of great ones to choose from, Epic Games are opening the gates for the fans to create some of their own! If you have a dance emote idea for Fortnite, all you have to do is record a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your submission on TikTok using the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest.

The contest begins January 18, at 12:00 AM PST and will run until January 24, 11:59 PM PST. All entries must be submitted during the contest period.

Check out the official description from Epic Games down below:

Everyone to the dance floor! Drop into #EmoteRoyaleContest on TikTok for a chance to have your best moves immortalized in Fortnite. How’s it work? Take a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your submission on TikTok using the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. The winning dance will become an Emote in Fortnite. The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package. The contest begins January 18, at 12:00 AM PST and will run until January 24, 11:59 PM PST. All entries must be submitted during the contest period.

In related news, Epic Games recently released their patch notes for the latest update to hit Fortnite. Titled v11.40, players will be introduced to a bunch of new features including sidegrading, clickable L3 R3 buttons for mobile devices, and a couple of other notable features. However, the main bulk of the update is centered around the bug fixes, which there is a slew of. Check out the full set of patch notes right here!

Fortnite is now available to download for free on all platforms. Are you planning on submiting your emote to the contest? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Epic Games