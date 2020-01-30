Sega Europe Will Continue To Use Eco-Friendly Packaging

If you recall last year, Sega Europe’s Sports Interactive was all for changing up the packaging when it comes to the release of the Football Manager 2020. The usual cases we see release into the market for consumers to purchase are made from plastic and as you know plastic is bad for the environment. That’s when the studio, which is owned by Sega, decided to release the game with a recyclable packaging with a cardboard sleeve, vegetable, and water-based ink, along with recycled paper for the manual.

Now Sega Europe is going to keep this trend going. It seems that all PC physical release games will come in recyclable packaging going forward and this will really kick off starting on February 6, 2020, when Total War: Rome II – Enemy at the Gates Edition launches into the market. This is a great way to keep the environment free from plastics though we’re uncertain if this trend will follow with other publishers.

For collectors, having a plastic case is nice as the case will be able to stand the test of time. What we don’t know if just how long these cases will hold up over time as we could see these game boxes becoming a problem to those that wish to store the case on their shelves. Only time will tell if these cases can hold up and if other publishers will end up following the same trend of launching their games without the plastic cases we’re used to seeing.

Source: VGC