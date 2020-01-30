Resident Evil Ambassador Program Invites Members To Test Game

There has been plenty of talks lately when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise. We had rumors and supposed leaks come out recently for Resident Evil 8 and fans of the franchise have been waiting for the launch of Resident Evil 3. Now a new email is starting to go out to those that are involved with the Resident Evil Ambassador program. What we don’t know is the video game being featured in the test though most are speculating it could be Resident Evil 3.

For those who are not familiar with the Resident Evil Ambassador program, this is a service that fans can sign up for in which you’ll get the potential to test Resident Evil video game titles while they are in development. The program is available in a few markets and today we’re finding out that a new email has been going out to those that are signed up. It seems that Capcom has a new test and is seeking out gamers interested in playing through the particular build.

In order to gain access, you’ll need to be registered in the Resident Evil Ambassador program along with being over the age of 18. Likewise, it seems that the tests will be held in Japan, the United States, and Germany, starting on February 29, 2020, and will wrap on March 21, 2020.

Again, we know that there are tests that Capcom would like to hold, but we don’t know what video game these tests will be for. Perhaps there is a new title in the works that the development studio would like to work on though it’s not ready to be unveiled to the public quite yet. For now, all we can do is wait and see what comes from these tests in the next couple of months.

Source: The Outer Haven