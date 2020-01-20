Sony Releases New PS4 Trailer Called The Best Place to Play

Sony has unleashed a brand new trailer that boasts the PlayStation 4 is the best place to play.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer is called “The Best Place to Play” and that essentially covers what the video is all about. Footage of Sony’s marquee titles, Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII, and Death Stranding highlight the video and shows off why the PS4 is the place to play. The short 30-second trailer is to the point and proves to be effective by showing off Sony’s high profile titles. While being fairly short, the trailer surely has us pumped for the future of PlayStation.

Sony is hard at work on developing their next console the PlayStation 5. As of right now, there isn’t much known about the console, however, at CES 2020, Sony has unveiled the official logo for the new console. You can read more about this news over here.

What did you think of the trailer? Did it excite you? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube