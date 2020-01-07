Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Logo at CES 2020 Press Conference

Gamers are on the brink of entering the next generation of gaming consoles and the news keeps on flowing with new tidbits to keep the fan’s excitement intact.

During Sony’s CES 2020 Conference, fans were given the first look at the PlayStation 5 official logo. Check it out above, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

However, that wasn’t the only bit of news to come from the conference. During the conference, new stats from the last generation of consoles have been detailed and let’s just say Sony has pulled in quite the numbers over the years. Here are the new stats revealed at the conference.

106 million PlayStation 4 units sold

1.15 Billion PlayStation 4 games sold

5 million PSVR units sold

103 monthly active users

38.8 PS Plus Subscribers

PlayStation 5 is almost upon us and gamers can’t wait to hear more about the consoles and thankfully at the end of the conference, Jim Ryan has revealed that more info will be revealed in the coming months so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

What are your thoughts on the official PS5 Logo? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Sony Youtube via Wario 64 Twitter