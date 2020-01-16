Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Will Take A Delay Hit As Well

If you don’t recall, earlier today CD Projekt Red took to their official Twitter account in order to announce that the studio is delaying Cyberpunk 2077. With all the anticipating building up for one of the biggest games releasing this year getting delayed certainly brought some disappointment for fans, but fortunately, this game will still see a launch within 2020. However, the same can’t be said for the multiplayer component.

Cyberpunk 2077 is quite the anticipated video game title and with the RPG following after the successful Witcher titles from the development studio, a lot of interest is building up upon the game’s release. Unfortunately, the April release date that was previously planned for Cyberpunk 2077 has since been pushed back for September of this year. Within the announcement press release that CD Projekt Red gave, it turns out that the studio is done with the game and its completely playable. What the studio wants to do now with the delay is to further polish the build while seeking out any bugs or glitches that may pop up.

This delay also means that the multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back as well. Essentially, CD Projekt Red was building up a multiplayer component for the game separately where it would release after the game launches. We didn’t get any details as to how the multiplayer game mode would work, but during a Q&A investors call, CD Projekt Red did alert investors that the multiplayer component would be pushed outside of 2021.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17, 2020, on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. This is not the only big delay fans will have to endure this year. We have also recently reported on the Moons of Madness console ports, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Marvel’s Avengers being delayed.









Source: CD Projekt Red