Moons of Madness Console Port Has Been Delayed

Moons of Madness from development team Rock Pocket Games is already available but only on the PC platform. For those of you waiting to get the game on consoles then you’re left with waiting for a port which was supposed to trail closely behind the October 22, 2019, launch date for PC players. Originally, set for January of this year, it looks like the game will be pushed back meaning we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to dive into this narrative-focused horror game.

Announced on the official Moons of Madness Twitter account, Rock Pocket Games has announced to the world that Moons of Madness for console platforms will release on March 24, 2020. According to the official tweet, it seems that this delay is a means to further optimize the video game for consoles. So while some gamers will be waiting a couple more months, it should be nice knowing that the development studio is putting their all into making sure the gameplay is free of bugs or glitches that could take you out of the experience.

It's with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the console release of Moons of Madness has been moved to March 24, 2020.



This is so we have more time to optimize the game for consoles. We understand and apologize for the frustrations this may cause. — Moons of Madness Out Now on PC! (@Moonsofmadness) January 14, 2020

For those of you who may not be familiar with Moons of Madness, the game is based around a new intelligent signal that is discovered from the red planet. With officials deeming the news of intelligent life outside of Earth would cause panic, the information is kept secret. A new push is to bring a team of experts to study this message and learn of its true meaning.

Players will be taking the role of a mechanic that is set early to establish a base for the expert crew. Not knowing what the base is for, our protagonist wakes up one day to find that the rest of the team is missing and with help nowhere near the location, players will have to uncover what is going on alone.

This is certainly been a day for delays. Earlier today we got the news of both Marvel’s Avengers along with Final Fantasy VII Remake being delayed. At least we know that Moons of Madness will be coming out into the market on Xbox and PlayStation 4 on March 24, 2020, while PC players can enjoy the game right now.









Source: Twitter