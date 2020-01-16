Officially Licensed Nintendo Piranha Plant Lamp Now Available to Pre-Order

Calling all Mario fans, there is a new genuine licensed Super Mario lamp that will be begging to be in your collection!

If you’re in need of a new lamp, retailer site Merchoid has you covered with this epic Piranha Plant lamb from Super Mario Bros. There’s no doubt that you’ve seen one of these plants before and most likely you died at the hands of them countless times. Now instead of running away from them, you can admire them for a close and safe distance without being scared to lose a life.

The Pirihana Plant lamp is now available to pre-order on Merchoid for a low price of about $50. However, if this lamp is interesting you, act fast as the site claims to only have a few left in stock. Pre-orde your copy of the lamp here!

Check out the epic Piranha Plant lamp lit up in the image down below:

Official Product description:

The Super Mario: Vicious Vegetation Piranha Plant Posable Lamp Preorder is officially licensed merchandise. You can be confident that it will be of the highest quality and give you that warm, fuzzy feeling that only comes from supporting the creators.

Approximately 25cm (20″) tall

USB powered

LED light with fully posable stalk and weighted base.

Like I mentioned above, if you’re a fan of the Mario franchise, this lamp would fit right in your collection nicely. The posable direction, the weighted base, and the sleek design of the iconic plant is truly worth your money.

So, are you thinking about picking up the newly announced lamp? What would you like to see Nintendo make next? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Merchoid