WB Games Montreal Teases Another Batman “Capture the Knight” Image

WB Games Montreal has started to tease their untitled Batman project again and the internet is going crazy, as expected.

It has been quite some time that we haven’t had a new Batman title, the last one — Arkham Knight launched back in 2015 and left gamers all over itching for more. Perhaps WB Games Montreal will be able to scratch that itch, but the wait is killing us.

The latest tease comes from the developers FaceBook page where they released yet another cryptic image. The image is a circle that has some type of wing attached to it and the caption “Capture the Knight”. This follows the same cryptic images they released last year, so it follows suit. Not much has been revealed as the developers are slowly teasing the fans. Perhaps a grand announcement is on the way, but who knows?!

Check out the new image teased from WB Games Montreal down below:

WB Games Montreal just posted a teaser on their Facebook page. "Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight" https://t.co/ohOXgDfNTG pic.twitter.com/Zckfnxbn8I — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 9, 2020

In related news, WB Games Montreal has been teasing this untitled Bamtan game for quite some time now. It officially started in late 2019 and ever since had fans going crazy . There has been some rumors and speculation that a new Batman video game is coming with the likes of a famed voice actor chipping on a tease for a potential title that he is attached in some capacity. Recently, we just went through the official Batman day and that came with a tweet from WB Games Montreal to help tease something was in the works, but the official announcement has yet to emerge online.

Even though that the game didn’t make its official unveiling, Scott Snyder replied telling his followers to “Wait for it #bewarethecourtofowls” which indicates that his storyline will be used for the setting of this upcoming title. That tweet has since been removed, but there have been images captured online and that has further circulated rumors online. Since this game has yet to be unveiled, we’re having to wait in anticipation. Check out the full post discussing the clues of the upcoming untitled Batman game right here!

WB Games Montreal have been in the news for quite some time now and with the official tease starting in late 2019, perhaps a full announcement is imminent. What are you hoping to see from WB Games? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: WB Games FaceBook, Wario64