Gearbox Details Latest Patch to Hit Borderlands 3; Deploys Character Hotfixes, Health Issues and More

Gearbox Software took to the website today to announced and detail the latest patch to hit their critically acclaimed RPG shotoer looter title, Borderlands 3.

The new update will be live on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC starting today, Janaury 9th around 3:00 PM PST. The patch will deploy some hotfixes to character issues, health problems, and common glitches that might have made your experience unbearable. Thanks to the official site, we got a full run down what will be fixed, so if you’re looking for a specific fix or just want to see all the changes, make sure to check out the patch notes down below!

Check out the full set of changes coming to Borderlands 3 down below:

Today we will release a hotfix for Borderlands 3, which will be live on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC by 3:00 PM PST. This hotfix addresses various concerns reported by the community. To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign appear! If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com 5.

Addressed a reported concern that FL4K’s Furious Attack was sometimes not applying bonuses to pet damage as expected

Addressed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate was sometimes not applying the cooldown modifier as stated on the skill’s description

Addressed a reported concern that Cheap Tip’s total weapon shield capacity was sometimes not appearing in the tooltip on the item card

Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Discipline was sometimes spawning with just shields

Anointed Enforcer

We found an issue where Anointed Enforcer’s immunity abilities would sometimes cause them to be more difficult than intended. We have lowered their health temporarily as we investigate further and find a permanent solution.

Temporarily lowered the health on Anointed Enforcer

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite

Thank you everyone for your patience as we work on the scaled Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event 40. We were unable to bring it to you during New Years, but we are looking to start the event next week! From January 16 to January 30, you’ll be able to look forward to a slightly easier Takedown as you aim to grab as much of that loot as you can! If you’ve wanted to experience Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite 16 but were having a hard time making progress or finding a party, this is the perfect opportunity to jump in and wreak havoc on Maliwan’s most elite soldiers and robots. After January 30, we’re bringing the event back up to its intended difficulty level.

In related news, if you’re still on the fence on whether or not to pick up the game, may I suggest you check out our review roundup on Borderlands 3?

Gearbox Software’s latest title is in the middle of being great and mediocre. A lot of critics love the gameplay loop, the gunplay, and its humorous jokes. While other critics find it repetitive, not funny, and by the books “corporate safe”. It’s a mix, and the community is left with no definitive answer. Make sure to check out the review roundup for Borderlands 3 right here!

Borderlands 3 is now available to play on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you been enjoying the latest entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gearbox