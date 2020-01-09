Sony Details the Top Downloaded Titles of the Month for December 2019; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Resurfaces

The PlayStation Blog has released the top downloads of the month for December 2019 and there’s one particular title that stood out from the rest and you might know why that is.

The list includes top downloads for the PS4 platform, PSVR titles, to DLC and expansions, and with the holiday season in full swing, the list should consists of new games. And for the most part it does, we see titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, we also see a game from 2015 — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Yes, as you might have heard the Witcher series on Netflix is a massive success bringing the franchise to new heights. We already so the game reemerge on the PC platform as well as the books reach the NY Times best-selling list, so it’s no surprise that The Witcher has made its presence known on the PlayStation platform. The show has invoked a new sense of interest in the franchise for both newcomers and hardcore fans alike.

Check out the top downloaded titles for the PlayStation platform for December 2019 down below:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 4 NBA 2K20 5 Star Wars Battlefront II 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 8 Madden NFL 20 9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man 11 Need for Speed Heat 12 EA Sports FIFA 20 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 14 God of War 15 EA Sports UFC 3 16 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 17 Resident Evil 2 18 The Forest 19 Rocket League 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 Job Simulator 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 5 Arizona Sunshine 6 Batman: Arkham VR 7 Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 9 Blood & Truth 10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Apex Legends 3 Brawlhalla 4 Dauntless 5 Warframe 6 America’s Army: Proving Grounds 7 DC Universe Online 8 3 on 3 Freestyle 9 Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 10 H1Z1: Battle Royale

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack 2 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 3 Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 4 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle 5 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 6 Red Dead Online: One Time Special Offer – 25 Gold Bars 7 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 8 Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (DBS) 9 Beat Saber – Green Day Music Pack 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

In related news, according to our review roundup from Metacritic, the show seems to have a mixed reaction. Some critics love it, while others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is if the fans of the Witcher franchise like it? I would say they do. Since its debut on December 20th, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews all over Twitter for The Witcher series.

Not only do they praise the shows epic story and their character developments, but it seems that the fans are loving Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I managed to watch a couple of episodes and so far I’m loving it! The cast is amazing, the show is in high quality form, and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s check out what critics are saying. Make sure to check out the full review roundup for The Witcher Netflix series right here!

Have you seen The Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you re download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog