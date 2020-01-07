The Witcher Books Reach Best Sellers List Thanks to Netflix Series

For those who are unaware, The Witcher franchise is based of the novels of author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Netflix series is an adaptation of the books, while the video game series is rather inspired by it, and now thanks to the new Netflix series the books have grown to meet their own fanbase.

Straight from the New York Times, it seems that two Witcher books from author by Andrzej Sapkowski have reached the top fifteen list, which is an awesome milestone for the franchise. The two books — The Last Wish and Blood of Elves — sit respectively at spot number 4 and 12.

If you’re a fan of the fantasy genre, these books are probably right up your lane and thanks to the success of the Netflix adaptation, more consumers are likely to check out the books.

In related news, according to our review roundup from Metacritic, the show seems to have a mixed reaction. Some critics love it, while others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is if the fans of the Witcher franchise like it? I would say they do. Since its debut on December 20th, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews all over Twitter for The Witcher series.

Not only do they praise the shows epic story and their character developments, but it seems that the fans are loving Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I managed to watch a couple of episodes and so far I’m loving it! The cast is amazing, the show is in high quality form, and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s check out what critics are saying. Make sure to check out the full review roundup for The Witcher Netflix series right here!

Source: NY Times