The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hits New Concurrent Player Milestone Almost 5 Years After its Initial Launch

The Witcher has been in the news all week, and that has something to do with Netflix series adaptation. After watching the show, the majority of the viewers are craving more content, and there’s no better Witcher content than CD Projekt RED’s 2015 Game of the Year title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game has won game of the year back in 2015 and captured the hearts of gamers all around, but thanks to the new Witcher series, it seems that there bringing back fans to the game, and there bringing some newcomers as well! Thanks to Steam’s tracker, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has reached a new milestone number for concurrent players at a time.

For comparison sake, the Witcher 3: Wildhunt accumulated 92,000 players back in 2015 when the game launched, it seems that a good handful of players returned, and newcomers altogether joined the fight as the new milestone is set at 101,133 players! This is absolutely crazy, as it is a single player RPG titles, from 2015. The game deserves everything it receives as it has a great story, immersive side quests, addicting combat, and everything else in between to make the perfect game.

In related news, Netflix has turned the Witcher into a pop culture phenomenon! Yes, the Witcher series has been long-awaited for fans of the franchise and now that it finally arrived, the community can’t stop talking about it. From the epic story, to the amazingly choreographed sword fights, the Witcher series is more than anyone expected it to be.

If you want to check out the show in action, make sure to check out Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennerfer in the show, break down one of the most intense scenes in the first season. If you don’t want the scene to be spoiled, I would say not to watch, but if you want to learn some behind the scenes action, I’d say check it out! Click here for the full scene breakdown.

The Witcher series is now streaming on Netflix. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you jumping back into the game? How are you liking the new series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gamasutra via Steamcharts