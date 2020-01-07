New Interview Implies Bayonetta 3 News is “Coming Soon”

In a recent interview with Inside Games, some exciting news has emerged for the highly anticipated Nintendo exclusive title, Bayonetta 3.

News for the game has been quiet ever since the official reveal a couple of years back, but it seems that Platinum’s studio head Atsushi Inaba said in the interview fans “can expect to see more soon” of Bayonetta 3.

There is some rumors about a Nintendo Direct being announced soon, and with the rather scarce lineup for Nintendo Switch for 2020, fans should expect to hear something about the game relatively soon; especially since its scheduled to release sometime in 2020. We will keep an eye out for any news for Nintendo Directs/ Bayonetta 3 news, so keep your eyes peeled to Gameranx.

In related news, SEGA has announced the 10th Anniversary Bundle Launch Edition for Bayonetta and Vanquish. Leaked last week on the Microsoft store, the remastered titles will come to the current generation consoles — PS4 and Xbox One, with new and improved graphics, frame rate, and more.

The bundle is now available to pre-order and it will release on February 18th for the retail price of $39.99. In addition to receiving both games in remaster form, the bundle will also come with a nice sleek steelbook case showcasing both epic titles — Bayonetta and Vanquish. Check out the full article discussing the 10th Anniversary Bundle Launch Edition for Bayonetta and Vanquish right here!

Bayonetta 3 is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, however, no official release date nor window have been revealed as of yet. Are you excited to get your hands on the long-awaited third entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Inside Games via Dualshockers